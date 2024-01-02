Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $3.04 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

NYSE:JPM opened at $170.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $170.69. The firm has a market cap of $491.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

