Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

