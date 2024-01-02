SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.39

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.39 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 37.83 ($0.48). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 240,979 shares traded.

SRT Marine Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.39. The company has a market capitalization of £80.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,037.50 and a beta of 0.98.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.