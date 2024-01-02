State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

