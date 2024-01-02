Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,481,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 855,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

