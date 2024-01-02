Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 74,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFM. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of SBFM opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma ( NASDAQ:SBFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 131.52% and a negative return on equity of 124.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

