Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Teranga Gold Co. (TSE:TGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.49. Teranga Gold shares last traded at C$12.33, with a volume of 960,887 shares trading hands.

Teranga Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.08.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

