The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

