The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 209.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.