The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

