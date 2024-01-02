The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.35

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and traded as high as $19.27. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 55,100 shares.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,906,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 81,150 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 140,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 107.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 115,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 59,613 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.