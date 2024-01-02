The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.35

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and traded as high as $19.27. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 55,100 shares.
The Mexico Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.
The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
