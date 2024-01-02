The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Reduced by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.26.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

