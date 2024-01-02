The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at $125,261,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,807. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.