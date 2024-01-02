Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.65

Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.65 and traded as high as $31.80. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 14,100 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 395,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 46.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 279.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.