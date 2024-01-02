Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.65

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.65 and traded as high as $31.80. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 14,100 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $255.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 209,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

