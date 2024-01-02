Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.82

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and traded as high as $19.05. Tiptree shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 63,500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Tiptree Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $696.78 million, a PE ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $416.51 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 197,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 327,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

See Also

