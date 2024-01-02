Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.66

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$110.66 and traded as high as C$116.39. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$116.10, with a volume of 28,626 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.1050686 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.31, for a total transaction of C$40,656.22. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

