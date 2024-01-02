Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,101,099,214 shares changing hands.

Tower Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.

About Tower Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.