U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,750 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 17.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 48.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7,473.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 791.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

