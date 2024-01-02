U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.