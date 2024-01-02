U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 697 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

