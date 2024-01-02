U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on D. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

