U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.82 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 63,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.
V stock opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.70 and a twelve month high of $263.25.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
