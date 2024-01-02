U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.82 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 63,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

V stock opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.70 and a twelve month high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.