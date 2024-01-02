U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.