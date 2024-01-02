U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after buying an additional 60,457 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
BATS:JMST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
