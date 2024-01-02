U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
