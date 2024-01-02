U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

