U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

