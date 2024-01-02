U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJUL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJUL opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

