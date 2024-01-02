U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,140,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

