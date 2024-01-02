U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 237.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,526 shares of company stock worth $31,778,383 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

