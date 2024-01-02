U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 46.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 825.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.05. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.