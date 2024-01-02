U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 838 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.08. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $99.57 and a 1-year high of $176.75.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

