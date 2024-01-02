U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 233,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 10.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 109.18%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

