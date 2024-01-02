U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Nucor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $174.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.83.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

