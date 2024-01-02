Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.60

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.69. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 24,300 shares trading hands.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.
About Ucore Rare Metals
Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.
