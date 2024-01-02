VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PPH opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $83.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.3074 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.