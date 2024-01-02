VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PPH opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $83.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.3074 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

