Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.53. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1,466,400 shares traded.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $87.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 99.74% and a negative net margin of 2,141.68%. Research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vaxart by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 165.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

