Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.97

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.97 and traded as low as C$16.33. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$16.35, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.
Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Vecima Networks from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of C$61.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.0995261 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
