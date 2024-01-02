VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 123.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in VeriSign by 71.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VeriSign by 122.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $26,093.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,440 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,781. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.13. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

