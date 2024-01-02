Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.00

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70), with a volume of 70,791 shares changing hands.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Trading Up 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

