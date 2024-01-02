Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.10

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.10 and traded as high as $28.17. Viasat shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 901,000 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Viasat Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,650 shares of company stock worth $129,784. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 40.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

