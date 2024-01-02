VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Cut by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after buying an additional 383,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

