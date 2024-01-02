Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.32

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.32 and traded as high as $20.99. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 76,400 shares traded.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 79.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,946 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 167,546 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

