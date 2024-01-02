Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.32

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.32 and traded as high as $20.99. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 76,400 shares traded.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.