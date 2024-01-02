Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.70 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The company has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
