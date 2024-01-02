Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

