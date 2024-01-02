Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

