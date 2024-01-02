WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.8 %

WDFC opened at $239.07 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $158.60 and a 12 month high of $245.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.54.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

