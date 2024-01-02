WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

AMZN opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,392,653. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

