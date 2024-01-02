X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

X Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:XYF opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. X Financial has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $175.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of X Financial

About X Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of X Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

